First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 1,035.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.95% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

