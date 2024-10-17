Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,501,000 after buying an additional 167,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 906,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,873,000 after purchasing an additional 189,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.