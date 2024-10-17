Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $22.76.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

