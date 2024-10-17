FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,532,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after buying an additional 89,506 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 432,454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,265,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 176,144 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

