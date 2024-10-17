FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Stake Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $78,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $214,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $258,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

