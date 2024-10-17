FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,833,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:FSEP opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $547.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.