FTI Consulting (FCN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY24 guidance at $8.10-8.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.100-8.600 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $231.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.57. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

