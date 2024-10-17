Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY24 guidance at $3.74-$3.76 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.740-3.760 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.