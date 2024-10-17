GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,790,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,988,000 after buying an additional 76,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,348,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289,953 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,021,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,063,000 after purchasing an additional 153,867 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.75 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.