Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 129,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTX opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.15. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In related news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,659.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

