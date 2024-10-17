GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

