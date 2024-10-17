George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$202.79 and traded as high as C$225.16. George Weston shares last traded at C$223.69, with a volume of 94,431 shares trading hands.

Get George Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$229.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on George Weston

George Weston Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$219.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$202.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.09 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 13.0134582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In related news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total value of C$8,355,124.15. In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.04, for a total value of C$31,884.16. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total value of C$8,355,124.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $202,958 and have sold 57,719 shares valued at $12,951,952. Corporate insiders own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.