Getaround (GETR) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 450 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Getaround to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -28.08% -108.43% -9.19%

Volatility & Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 576 2472 4945 86 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getaround and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Getaround’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getaround and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.05 Getaround Competitors $297.02 million $8.31 million 481.38

Getaround’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Getaround competitors beat Getaround on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

