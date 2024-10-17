GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares.

GLI Finance Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

About GLI Finance

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

