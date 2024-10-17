Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Globant by 65.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Globant by 430.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $216.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

