Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Position Lessened by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gold Fields by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 28.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 581,730 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

NYSE:GFI opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

