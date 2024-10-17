Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,310 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

