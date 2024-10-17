Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

