Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,817.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,861.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,881 shares of company stock worth $5,990,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

