Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $44.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
