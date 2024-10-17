Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $44.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

