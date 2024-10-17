Hasbro (HAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

View Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.