Hasbro (HAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hasbro Stock Performance
NASDAQ HAS opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
