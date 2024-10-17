Head to Head Analysis: Halitron (OTCMKTS:HAON) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Halitron (OTCMKTS:HAON – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and Halitron”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $189.96 million 5.81 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -10.19 Halitron N/A N/A N/A -0.12 0.00

Halitron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halitron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Halitron N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and Halitron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Halitron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Halitron shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Halitron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halitron beats Applied Digital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Halitron

Halitron, Inc., an equity holding company, focuses on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses and rolls their assets into its infrastructure. It acquires bankrupt, distressed, insolvent companies inexpensively; and profitable companies at a multiple of EBITDA ranging from two to four times. The company also engages in digital marketing services, such as Website development, email solutions, SEO, and PPC management. Halitron, Inc. was formerly known as Teknik Digital Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Halitron, Inc. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Newtown, Connecticut with a location in San Diego, California.

