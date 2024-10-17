Head-To-Head Analysis: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) versus Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and IDEXX Laboratories”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.00) -4.83 IDEXX Laboratories $3.78 billion 10.12 $845.04 million $10.33 44.91

Analyst Ratings

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and IDEXX Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 7 0 2.78

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 48.80%. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $574.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% IDEXX Laboratories 22.34% 57.03% 25.79%

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Oruka Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. Additionally, the company offers human medical point-of-care products and laboratory diagnostics services. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.