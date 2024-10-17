Head-To-Head Comparison: Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) and Its Peers

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Okeanis Eco Tankers to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $403.85 million $145.25 million 7.69 Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors $805.07 million $125.08 million 11.63

Profitability

Okeanis Eco Tankers’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Okeanis Eco Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54% Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors 31.84% 16.33% 8.42%

Dividends

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.9% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Okeanis Eco Tankers and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors 257 1491 1773 82 2.47

Okeanis Eco Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.56%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 29.05%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than its rivals.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

