Head to Head Review: COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) vs. Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) and COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Navigator and COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 4 0 3.00 COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigator currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.66%. Given Navigator’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navigator is more favorable than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $560.23 million 2.07 $82.25 million $1.17 13.53 COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -3.24

This table compares Navigator and COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigator, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 14.76% 7.35% 4.13% COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Navigator shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navigator beats COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services. As of December 31, 2022, it owned 159 oil tankers with a total capacity of 23.34 million deadweight tons (DWT); and invested in 62 LNG vessels, which includes 40 LNG vessels with a capacity of 6.77 million cubic meters and 2 LNG vessels with a capacity of 3.73 cubic meters. The company was formerly known as China Shipping Development Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. in October 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

