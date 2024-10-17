Head-To-Head Survey: NovelStem International (NSTM) and Its Competitors

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NovelStem International to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 -$4.19 million -1.05 NovelStem International Competitors $849.38 million $43.67 million -193.18

NovelStem International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International. NovelStem International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International -9,166.67% N/A -73.18% NovelStem International Competitors -415.67% -798.15% -22.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NovelStem International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International Competitors 78 420 478 7 2.42

As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 3.70%. Given NovelStem International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovelStem International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

NovelStem International competitors beat NovelStem International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

