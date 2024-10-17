Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $785.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,287.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $351,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

