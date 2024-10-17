Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Herc traded as high as $171.05 and last traded at $170.56, with a volume of 43801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.42.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herc by 650.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 704.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

