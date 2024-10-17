Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $17.30. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 20,410 shares traded.

Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $184.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 23.8% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 120,219 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 747.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 78,576 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

