Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Buys £152.83 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes bought 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.74) per share, for a total transaction of £152.83 ($199.57).
Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 19th, Paul Hayes bought 16 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.17) per share, for a total transaction of £149.12 ($194.72).
Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 2.3 %
LON HWDN opened at GBX 919.50 ($12.01) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 921.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 904.47. The stock has a market cap of £5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,998.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 612 ($7.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.61) to GBX 1,090 ($14.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 904.29 ($11.81).
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
