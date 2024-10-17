HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 684,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in HP were worth $24,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

