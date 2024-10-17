Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $255.57 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

