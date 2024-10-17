Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $21.32. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 20,272 shares traded.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.00 million, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hurco Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 806,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,156,217.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.