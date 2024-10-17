Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.27 and traded as high as C$2.28. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 29,470 shares traded.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a market cap of C$354.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$131.73 million for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.