Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Position Cut by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,091 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $61.44 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.