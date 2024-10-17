Independent Bank (INDB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INDB opened at $64.24 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

