Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJAN. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.2% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 259.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $33.21.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

