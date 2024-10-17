Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE SXT opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.23%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,714.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

