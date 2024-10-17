Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 7,173 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Orion in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Orion by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Orion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Orion Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This is a boost from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Activity at Orion

In other Orion news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $46,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,645.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,686.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $46,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,645.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $845,225. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Orion



Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

