Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 997 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,206,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,210,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,985,000 after buying an additional 448,922 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $18,051,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,753,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,817,000 after buying an additional 399,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $10,983,000.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Summit Materials stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SUM

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.