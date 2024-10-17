Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Employers alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIG. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 58.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 295,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 89,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 45.0% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $49.47 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Employers had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities raised Employers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIG

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.