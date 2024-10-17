Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,564,000 after purchasing an additional 71,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 240,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

