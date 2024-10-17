Inspire Investing LLC Buys 14,862 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 83.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,431.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,431.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.85. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

