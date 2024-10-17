Inspire Investing LLC Buys 652 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 48.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in EnerSys by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in EnerSys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 60.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

