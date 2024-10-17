Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.10. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

