Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,350 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Infinera alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.