Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 204.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.8 %

MTH stock opened at $203.28 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $213.98. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.11.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,936.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,080. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

