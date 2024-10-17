Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

