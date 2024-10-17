Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hovde Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $39.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

