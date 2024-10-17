Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $703,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 14.2% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 68.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 48.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,660.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,086.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

